New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of United Rentals worth $32,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI stock opened at $358.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.51. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.59 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.42.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

