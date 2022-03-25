New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,750 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $226,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,479,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 81,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.41. 7,296,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,604,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

