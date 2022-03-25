New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,354 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $29,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $180.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $158.73 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

