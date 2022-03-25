New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,904 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,502,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,904 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $87,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after acquiring an additional 383,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Truist Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,852,000 after buying an additional 924,933 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC opened at $58.79 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

