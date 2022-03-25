New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,226 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,985 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $169,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,642,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 30,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,162,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.72. The stock has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

