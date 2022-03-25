New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 353 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $297,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $558.11. 1,597,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,734. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $337.27 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $517.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.