New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,573 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $31,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $7,823,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 635,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,819,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $122.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.55. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

