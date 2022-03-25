New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,985 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $131,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,575. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.