New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,985 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $131,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,575. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

