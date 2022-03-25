Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 25.26 ($0.33). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 25.26 ($0.33), with a volume of 5,185 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.44. The company has a market cap of £2.58 million and a PE ratio of -6.88.

Newmark Security Company Profile (LON:NWT)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

