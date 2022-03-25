NewYorkCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,071.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.58 million and $1,071.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00282512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013017 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001452 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.