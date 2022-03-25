Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,177.56

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,177.56 ($15.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,325 ($17.44). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 1,300 ($17.11), with a volume of 140,827 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,184.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -265.31.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.