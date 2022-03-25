NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) versus BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Critical Analysis

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

NICE has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NICE and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 0 2 5 0 2.71 BlackBerry 3 2 1 0 1.67

NICE currently has a consensus price target of $309.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.33%. BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. Given NICE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NICE is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NICE and BlackBerry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE $1.92 billion 7.18 $199.22 million $2.91 75.13 BlackBerry $893.00 million 4.92 -$1.10 billion ($0.97) -7.89

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than BlackBerry. BlackBerry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NICE and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE 10.19% 11.49% 7.11% BlackBerry -60.16% -6.13% -3.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NICE beats BlackBerry on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels. The company also provides AI driven smarter processes, agile workforce engagement, and customer experience management solutions. In addition, it offers NICE platform, a financial crime and compliance solution that handles various process, including detection, investigation, remediation, and reporting; and X-Sight, a cloud-based financial crime risk management platform-as-a-service. Further, the company provides professional service and support at various stages of the technology lifecycle, including defining requirements, planning, design, implementation, customization, optimization, maintenance, and ongoing support. NICE Ltd. sells its solutions directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. The company has a strategic partner agreement with Tata Consultancy Services Limited to expand markets for its financial crime solutions to TCS's customer base focused on banking, insurance, and other financial services organizations. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. It offers BlackBerry Spark software platform that includes a suite of security software products and services comprising BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions; and BlackBerry Spark SDK to promote the evolution of a platform ecosystem by enabling enterprise and independent software vendor developers to integrate the security features of BlackBerry Spark into their own mobile and web applications. The company also provides BlackBerry Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry Certicom, BlackBerry Radar, BlackBerry Jarvis, BlackBerry AtHoc, BlackBerry Alert, SecuSUITE, and other IoT applications. As of February 28, 2021, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. The company has a partnership with the University of Windsor to develop and deliver a cybersecurity curriculum for the university's graduate master's program in applied computing; and an agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. to develop and market BlackBerry's IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform. It has a partnership with Okta, Inc. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

