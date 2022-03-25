NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) versus BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Critical Analysis

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NICE has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BlackBerry and NICE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 3 2 1 0 1.67 NICE 0 2 5 0 2.71

BlackBerry presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. NICE has a consensus price target of $309.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.33%. Given NICE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NICE is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackBerry and NICE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $893.00 million 4.92 -$1.10 billion ($0.97) -7.89 NICE $1.92 billion 7.18 $199.22 million $2.91 75.13

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than BlackBerry. BlackBerry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -60.16% -6.13% -3.23% NICE 10.19% 11.49% 7.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NICE beats BlackBerry on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. It offers BlackBerry Spark software platform that includes a suite of security software products and services comprising BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions; and BlackBerry Spark SDK to promote the evolution of a platform ecosystem by enabling enterprise and independent software vendor developers to integrate the security features of BlackBerry Spark into their own mobile and web applications. The company also provides BlackBerry Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry Certicom, BlackBerry Radar, BlackBerry Jarvis, BlackBerry AtHoc, BlackBerry Alert, SecuSUITE, and other IoT applications. As of February 28, 2021, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. The company has a partnership with the University of Windsor to develop and deliver a cybersecurity curriculum for the university's graduate master's program in applied computing; and an agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. to develop and market BlackBerry's IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform. It has a partnership with Okta, Inc. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels. The company also provides AI driven smarter processes, agile workforce engagement, and customer experience management solutions. In addition, it offers NICE platform, a financial crime and compliance solution that handles various process, including detection, investigation, remediation, and reporting; and X-Sight, a cloud-based financial crime risk management platform-as-a-service. Further, the company provides professional service and support at various stages of the technology lifecycle, including defining requirements, planning, design, implementation, customization, optimization, maintenance, and ongoing support. NICE Ltd. sells its solutions directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. The company has a strategic partner agreement with Tata Consultancy Services Limited to expand markets for its financial crime solutions to TCS's customer base focused on banking, insurance, and other financial services organizations. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

