NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $177.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.86.

NKE opened at $132.08 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. American Trust bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,857,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

