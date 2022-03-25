NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.86.

NYSE NKE opened at $132.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.81. NIKE has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

