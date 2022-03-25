Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.38. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 36,742 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $8.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

