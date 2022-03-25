Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 415 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 301.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 43,206 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at about $388,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 66.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at about $658,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $708,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $558,105.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,001 shares of company stock worth $4,338,735. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PriceSmart (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.