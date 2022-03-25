Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.13 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Masimo by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after purchasing an additional 273,728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after acquiring an additional 192,323 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,676 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 125,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,861 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.60.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $156.72 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.