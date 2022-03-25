Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.36 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth about $161,129,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of NVR by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth about $23,519,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVR by 46.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $4,739.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,038.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,189.18. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,442.56 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $76.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,223.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

