Nordea Investment Management AB Has $484,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Assurant were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,129,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 664,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 566,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Assurant by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Assurant by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Shares of AIZ opened at $182.87 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.89 and a 52-week high of $183.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.88 and its 200-day moving average is $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

