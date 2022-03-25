Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $970,000 in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 209,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $12,163,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $26,458,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,337,398 shares of company stock valued at $130,919,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.33. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

