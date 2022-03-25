NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in March

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

NORMA Group stock remained flat at $$38.10 during midday trading on Friday. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73.

NORMA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

