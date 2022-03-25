Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $454.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $315.67 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

