Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

NYSE:NWN traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,395. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

