NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NorthWestern stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.03. 263,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,852. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

NWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.43.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 1,414.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.