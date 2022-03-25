Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Lowered by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

NVO traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,052. The stock has a market cap of $250.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

