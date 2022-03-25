NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.49

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and traded as low as $11.98. NSK shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 327 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

NSK ( OTCMKTS:NPSKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter.

NSK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

