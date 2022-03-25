Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) Insider Jeffrey Bleich Acquires 100,000 Shares

Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Bleich bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.40 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,000.00 ($103,703.70).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Nuix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.