Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) Insider Jeffrey Bleich Acquires 100,000 Shares

Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Bleich bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.40 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,000.00 ($103,703.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nuix Limited provides investigative analytics and intelligence software solutions in Australia and internationally. The company offers Nuix Workstation, a solution for processing file formats and source types into meaningful information by capturing the content, metadata, and context of each item; Nuix Discover that provides processing, analytics, and machine learning-powered review in a single platform; and Nuix Investigate, a solution which extracts, correlates, and contextualizes various types of data across people, objects, locations, and events.

