NULS Reaches Market Cap of $43.31 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $43.31 million and $9.62 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000979 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.81 or 0.07020019 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,407.62 or 0.99987593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00043023 BTC.

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

