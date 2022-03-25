NuVasive’s (NUVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.67.
NASDAQ NUVA opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $72.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,960,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 47,609.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after buying an additional 526,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,018,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NuVasive by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after buying an additional 505,367 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
