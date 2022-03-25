NuVasive’s (NUVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.67.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $72.61.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,960,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 47,609.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after buying an additional 526,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,018,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NuVasive by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after buying an additional 505,367 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.