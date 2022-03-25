Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Get Nuwellis alerts:

NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 247.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nuwellis (Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.