nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. nVent Electric posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NVT opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 94,320 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 78,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

