NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,223.40.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVR. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
NYSE NVR traded down $53.52 on Thursday, reaching $4,739.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,780. NVR has a twelve month low of $4,442.56 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5,038.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,189.18.
NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.
