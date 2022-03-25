NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,223.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVR. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE NVR traded down $53.52 on Thursday, reaching $4,739.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,780. NVR has a twelve month low of $4,442.56 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5,038.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,189.18.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $76.93 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.