O-I Glass Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OI stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

