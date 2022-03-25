Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OACB opened at $9.92 on Monday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OACB. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 466.7% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,012,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 833,841 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $7,410,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $4,950,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $3,204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 3,300,411.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 297,037 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

