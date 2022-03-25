OAX (OAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.51 Million

OAX (OAX) traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. OAX has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

