Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.30

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

OAP3 stock opened at GBX 47.70 ($0.63) on Friday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 52 ($0.68). The company has a market cap of £249.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.48.

Get Octopus Apollo VCT alerts:

In other news, insider Murray Steele bought 20,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £9,812.25 ($12,917.65).

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.