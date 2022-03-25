Oddz One Day Volume Reaches $618,528.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $618,528.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.57 or 0.07094265 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,166.62 or 0.99578232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00044200 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.