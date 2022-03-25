ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.58 million and $4,709.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0903 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.54 or 0.07036667 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,920.23 or 1.00096602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043893 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

