Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.
ODC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 39,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,169. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $200.53 million, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.
About Oil-Dri Co. of America (Get Rating)
Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.
