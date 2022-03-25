Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 276,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,438,521 shares.The stock last traded at $153.15 and had previously closed at $166.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.88 and a 200 day moving average of $216.25.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Okta by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in Okta by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

