Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.270-$-1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Okta also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.350-$-0.340 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.00.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.50. 8,354,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,609. Okta has a one year low of $137.18 and a one year high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.25.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.