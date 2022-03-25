Old North State Trust LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,018,927 shares of company stock valued at $278,366,489. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.04. 45,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400,076. The company has a market capitalization of $396.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average of $142.12. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

