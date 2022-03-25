Old North State Trust LLC Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 65,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.92. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The stock has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.09.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.