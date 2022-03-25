Old North State Trust LLC Has $66,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 558.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,885,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in Kroger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,161 shares of company stock worth $20,609,278. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 91,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.