Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 673 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,736,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after purchasing an additional 328,149 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Corning by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 98,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.65. 33,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,765. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

