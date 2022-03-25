Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $647.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $65,894.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 613,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 642,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 485,204 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,413,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,922,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.