Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $391.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 35.85% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $624.59 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 3.42%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 45,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,405,427.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew S. Greiff acquired 2,500 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $71,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the second quarter worth about $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

