Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.66

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.66 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 4.15 ($0.05). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,475,274 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.66. The firm has a market cap of £7.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Omega Diagnostics Group alerts:

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.